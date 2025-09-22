Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Elixirr International (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 31.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Elixirr International had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Elixirr International Stock Down 1.2%

ELIX opened at GBX 822 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 726.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 722.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £392.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,597.98 and a beta of 0.63. Elixirr International has a twelve month low of GBX 560 and a twelve month high of GBX 880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Elixirr International Company Profile

Elixirr is a global consulting firm with a bold ambition: to become the best consulting firm in the world.

Founded in 2009 to challenge a declining industry standard, we’ve grown from a single vision into a powerhouse of entrepreneurial talent. We partner with businesses around the world to deliver transformational results, from boardroom strategy through to execution, powered by the technology of tomorrow.

