475,316 Shares in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 475,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,000. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp comprises approximately 2.3% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 50.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,173,000 after acquiring an additional 830,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth about $29,142,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,348,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 159.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

