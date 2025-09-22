Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 551,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,363,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 101,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA KOMP opened at $62.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

