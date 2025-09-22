Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,480.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after buying an additional 397,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 151,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 216,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,379 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $7,396,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,301,000.

Shares of IPKW stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $312.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

