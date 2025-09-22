Buska Wealth Management LLC Has $316,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $74.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XEL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.