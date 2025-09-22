JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Shares Acquired by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

