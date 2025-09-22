Cardano (ADA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.09 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00000730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $31.31 billion and approximately $2.09 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.19 or 0.03705640 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00027822 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00007231 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00003864 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00003697 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000521 BTC.
Cardano Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,687,583 coins and its circulating supply is 37,997,904,336 coins. Cardano’s official message board is cardano.org/news/atom.xml. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
