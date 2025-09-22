Wrapped XDC (WXDC) Price Tops $0.0776

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $1.29 million worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 121,204,588 coins. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped XDC is www.xdc.org. The official message board for Wrapped XDC is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 121,012,223.77219258. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.07543558 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,269,237.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped XDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

