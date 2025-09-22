Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 23.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Kenvue by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 187,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kenvue by 80.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kenvue by 22.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 208,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $18.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KVUE. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

