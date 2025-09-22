12,859 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI Bought by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.23 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.34%.Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

