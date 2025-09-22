Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Buys 478 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $69.44 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

