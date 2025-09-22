Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,127 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares in the company, valued at $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $106.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.03.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

