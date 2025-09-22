Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Trimmed by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 679,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 16,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.60, for a total transaction of $5,118,892.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 110,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,525,478.40. This trade represents a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,247 shares of company stock worth $22,090,505 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oracle from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Oracle Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $309.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.70. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

