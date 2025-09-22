Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF $FDLO Shares Bought by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDLO. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1,088.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 94,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 56,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 48,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $65.72 on Monday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

