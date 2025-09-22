Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 512,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

SPAB stock opened at $25.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

