10,602 Shares in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. $AIRS Purchased by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AirSculpt Technologies alerts:

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 6.5%

AIRS stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $408.98 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. AirSculpt Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AirSculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirSculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.