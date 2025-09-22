Netflix, Inc. $NFLX is Harrington Investments INC’s 3rd Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 5.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $9,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Netflix by 37.8% during the second quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $5,389,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,226.97 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

