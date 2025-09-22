Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,609 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,369,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,570,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,732 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,106,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,846,000 after acquiring an additional 431,781 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,062,000 after acquiring an additional 114,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,324,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,721 shares during the period.

SCHR stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

