Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $16,210,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $3,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $2,517,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 312,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.68.

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.19 million. Novavax had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 142.33%. Novavax’s revenue was down 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

