Iams Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 155,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,240 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,738. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial raised Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $245.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.