Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 489 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,631,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,671,391,000 after buying an additional 2,597,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,604,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,521,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,664,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,927,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,489 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,959,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,696,000 after buying an additional 1,290,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 35,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,880. This trade represents a 32.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 4,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $258,955.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,657.84. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,050 shares of company stock worth $9,070,162. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.4%

TSCO stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

