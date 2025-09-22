Cosmos Market Cap Hits $1.96 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $171.02 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00027822 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00003864 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00000925 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 469,559,460 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
