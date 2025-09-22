Matrix Trust Co Grows Position in Visa Inc. $V

Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $342.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.23 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
