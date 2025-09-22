Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 376 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 35.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in US Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods by 32,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 109,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

USFD stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

