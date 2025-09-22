Founders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises 1.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

GD opened at $324.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.37 and a 200-day moving average of $289.85. The company has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $330.18.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock worth $86,414,503 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

