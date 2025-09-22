Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

