Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,993 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $3,484,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,814.30. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock valued at $248,926,404. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $182.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $130.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

