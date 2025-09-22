CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 90.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,335,433.52. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,741 shares of company stock valued at $47,456,437 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $502.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 120.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $442.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.74. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $272.67 and a 12 month high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. New Street Research set a $460.00 price target on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 target price (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

