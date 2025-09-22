Lewis Asset Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Lewis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,453 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $658,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $293,562.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 171,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,116,158.52. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.2%

UBER opened at $98.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $99.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

