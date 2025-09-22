KFG Wealth Management LLC Has $27.81 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 4.5% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBND. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.40 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

