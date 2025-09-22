Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $376.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.05. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

