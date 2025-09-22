KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 378.7% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,812,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $741.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $697.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $741.80.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.