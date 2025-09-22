1,435 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Purchased by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

AMD stock opened at $157.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day moving average is $129.55. The stock has a market cap of $255.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.