Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 720 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 744,932.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 14,565,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563,421 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,345,000. Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,138,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,087,000 after acquiring an additional 551,089 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

IWP opened at $144.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $99.85 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.47.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

