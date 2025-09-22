Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,324 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 156.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,147,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,325,000 after buying an additional 1,036,292 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,163,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,605,000 after buying an additional 547,872 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.39 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

