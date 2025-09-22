Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). In a filing disclosed on September 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Pfizer stock on August 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) on 8/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) on 8/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) on 8/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) on 8/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) on 8/13/2025.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 176.9% during the second quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 709,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 605,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

