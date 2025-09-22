Lewis Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,304 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 131.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2%

LLY stock opened at $753.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $738.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $769.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $623.78 and a fifty-two week high of $939.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $642.33 per share, with a total value of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa America cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

