NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Partners LLC

Financial Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 503,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research upgraded NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $71.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

