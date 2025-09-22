Chris Bulman Inc Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $257.69 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.