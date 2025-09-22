Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $145.82 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.45.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

