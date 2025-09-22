U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,849 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 0.8% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $28,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $158.22 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $161.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.