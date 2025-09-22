Lewis Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Shares of AMAT opened at $190.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

