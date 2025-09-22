iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $125.22 and last traded at $124.67, with a volume of 82175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.53.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 199.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 427.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 165.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

