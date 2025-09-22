Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.07 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Synthetix has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $209.17 million and $7.07 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,628.18 or 0.99716471 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112,197.47 or 0.99369569 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00336098 BTC.
About Synthetix
Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 343,889,850 coins and its circulating supply is 339,466,216 coins. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.
Synthetix Coin Trading
