Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.11 and last traded at $71.92, with a volume of 75572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.00.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

