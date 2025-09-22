JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST is Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,613 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.4% of Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $842,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,114,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,159,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,511,000 after buying an additional 2,464,430 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,058.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,740,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,853,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after buying an additional 1,265,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.73 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

