Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Lista DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $70.78 million and $92.12 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,202,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 245,689,193.31345248 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.30989723 USD and is down -13.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $193,614,896.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

