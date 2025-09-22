CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BA opened at $215.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

