Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price target on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,510,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,983,063. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,589. This represents a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,708,111.24. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,530.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 20.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 35.5% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

