Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 55.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.37 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.67 and its 200 day moving average is $217.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

